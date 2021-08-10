Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.40. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.