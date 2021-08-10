Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 387934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £903.54 million and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

