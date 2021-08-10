Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Set at C$11.50 by Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a C$11.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.71. 307,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The stock has a market cap of C$701.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

