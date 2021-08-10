Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 463,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,520,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 31.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. 9,757,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

