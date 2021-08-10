China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

