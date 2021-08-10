Chromia (CHR) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $147.11 million and $114.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

