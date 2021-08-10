Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.1% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.