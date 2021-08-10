CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

CIX traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$23.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

