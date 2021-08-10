CIBC Cuts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price target (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

