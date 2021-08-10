CIBC Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. Cormark raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.13.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.64. 148,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.08. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$46.22 and a twelve month high of C$75.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

