Cipher Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $103,859.83 and $132,945.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00341158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00937813 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

