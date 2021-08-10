CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

