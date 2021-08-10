CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
CIRCOR International stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
