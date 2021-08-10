CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

