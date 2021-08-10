Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 441,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,512. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

