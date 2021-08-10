Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $139,153.55 and approximately $115.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

