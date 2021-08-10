Citadel Market Cap Reaches $139,153.55 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $139,153.55 and $115.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

