Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

