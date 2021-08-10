Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Shares of LON HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

