Civitas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $190,173.89 and $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016860 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 174.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 207.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,200,503 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

