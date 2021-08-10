Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CKNHF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Clarkson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Clarkson stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading on Tuesday. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

