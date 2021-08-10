Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

