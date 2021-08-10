Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. 83,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $187.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

