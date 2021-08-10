Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 5,049 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.