Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.