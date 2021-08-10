Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. 137,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

