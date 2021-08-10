Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Target by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 8.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $264.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $263.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.