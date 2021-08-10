Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

