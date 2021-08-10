ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Shares Down 0.7%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.15. 2,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.