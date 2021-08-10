Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 697,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,991,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

