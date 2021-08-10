Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.24

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

