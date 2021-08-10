Clinton D. Mcdonnough Sells 5,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,973. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UDR by 110.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 907,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

