CloakCoin Price Tops $0.42 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $20,992.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,678,588 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

