Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.