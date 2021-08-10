Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -298.79 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

