CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of CMC Materials worth $43,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. 10,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,214. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $122.21 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

