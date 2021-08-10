CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 170,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,521. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

