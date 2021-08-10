CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 562,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.