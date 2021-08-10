CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $142.33. The stock had a trading volume of 256,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

