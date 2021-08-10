CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

