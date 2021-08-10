CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $131.25 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

