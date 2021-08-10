Cobak Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.04 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00008878 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $89.04 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

