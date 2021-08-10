Cobinhood Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Cobinhood coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobinhood has a market cap of $187,520.17 and $20,736.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood (COB) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

