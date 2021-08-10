Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 80,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

