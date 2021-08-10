CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

