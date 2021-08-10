CoinPoker Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $587.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.