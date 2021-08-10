Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Hits Market Cap of $360,464.08

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $360,464.08 and $457.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

