Coldstack Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $131,045.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

