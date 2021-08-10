Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 48.4% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $219,640.01 and $24.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,636.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.23 or 0.01310864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00338677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

