ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,540.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.52 million and $13,540.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,079,855,288 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

