Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 23.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,915. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

